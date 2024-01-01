Yagan, Danny

Short Biography

Danny Yagan is an Associate Professor of Economics at UC Berkeley, a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, the Associate Director of the Berkeley Burch Center for Tax Policy and Public Finance, and Faculty Co-Director of the Taxation and Inequality Initiative of the Berkeley Opportunity Lab. From 2021 to 2022 he served as the Chief Economist of the White House Office of Management and Budget. In 2018 he was awarded a Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship for early-career contributions. He joined the department after earning a BA summa cum laude and a PhD in economics from Harvard.